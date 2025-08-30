Op-Ed | Tapping into the future: Why OMNY is the next MetroCard

With the MetroCard on its way out, the MTA is going all in on OMNY.

Folks have probably heard by now by that a fare increase is likely coming in the new year. We don’t take these kinds of changes lightly, which is why we want to hear from riders directly. There will be plenty of opportunities in September to tell us what you think. But I want to use this space to spotlight the new fare products we’ll be rolling out at the same time to help riders more easily get the best bang for their buck.

With the MetroCard on its way out, the MTA is going all in on OMNY. For some years now, subway and local bus customers have been taking advantage of the promotion where riders who pay for 12 trips in a seven-day period automatically ride free for the rest of the week. That program is now here to stay and starting in January, we’ll be running a similar pilot on express buses with a $67 per week fare cap.

This expansion of farecapping means the 7-Day, 30-Day, and Express Bus Plus Unlimited Ride MetroCards will be phased out, since they no longer offer substantial savings. But customers who like to budget still can by pre-loading funds onto an OMNY card for unlimited travel. But unlike with the MetroCard, unused funds will roll over. This way, nobody’s leaving anything on the table. We’re not interested in taking your money for unused rides.

The switch to tap-and-go creates a more modern, convenient, and flexible experience for New Yorkers, who are embracing OMNY in huge numbers. More than 75% of subway and bus customers are already using their contactless debit or credit card, mobile wallet, or OMNY card to pay their fare.

None of this would be possible without the dedicated New York City Transit employees who have been working around the clock to ensure a smooth transition. By 2020, the team installed OMNY readers in all subway stations and on all buses. More recently, they’ve been installing vending machines equipped for the new cards, which are now available in 90% of stations. We’ll get to the remaining 10% in the next few weeks before the MetroCard is officially retired on December 31.

We know saying goodbye to such a New York icon won’t be easy, but we’ve done it before. After all, the MetroCard was once the new fare payment product on the block, replacing the token back in 1993. That change strengthened our system and paved the way for future innovation. With the best team in the business leading the charge, I’m confident the OMNY era will do the same.

Demetrius Crichlow is MTA New York City Transit president.