Mayor Mamdani and Governor Hochul’s announcement to launch free childcare for two-year-olds in New York City and strengthen the existing 3K program is a commendable step. At the same time, children’s development and families’ needs do not end when the bell rings or when they enter kindergarten; continuous afterschool programming from early childhood through adolescence is critical.

To fully realize the goals of universal childcare—support working families, advance educational equity, and strengthen the economy—New York City must extend this vision to K–12 students and make universal afterschool programming a core part of the solution. As living costs rise, the lack of reliable afterschool options continues to force working parents, especially mothers, to reduce hours, forgo promotions, or leave the workforce altogether.

Evidence shows childcare and afterschool programs are fundamental to economic growth. When families have access to full-day, affordable care, parents’ employment and earnings rise significantly, improving quality of life. According to the Office of the New York City Comptroller, the disposable income of families could increase by up to $1.9 billion due to the avoidance of child care costs. Through afterschool programs, working families stay employed, reduce absenteeism, and increase job retention. On a macro level, increased labor participation benefits the city’s economy as First Five Years Fund points out.

The New York City Commission on Universal Afterschool’s interim report illustrates this case and underscores how the current supply of programs is unable to meet the demand from families, and there are hundreds of school communities that lack a publicly funded program. Without access to universal free after-school, childcare for youth under age 13 is not an option for many families. The current expansion to add 20,000 slots for K-5 students will start to address that gap, but future growth is necessary.

Programs like New York Edge – the city’s largest provider of school-based afterschool and summer programming across all five boroughs – offer enriching opportunities in STEM, sports, arts, and more. Not only do these programs provide many parents and caregivers with peace of mind between the end of the school day and the end of traditional work hours, but also provide children with a safe environment where they maintain positive well-being, discover interests and connect with their peers. As a result, countless students go on to graduate high school and achieve great success in college and careers.

Policymakers have the tools that are necessary to both expand the city’s childcare and afterschool system and support nonprofit providers. Now more than ever, it’s important for New Yorkers to call on leaders to include extended hours, putting the Afterschool Roadmap’s vision into action, and invest in the nonprofit industry’s vital workforce. Together, we can build pathways to long-term success for the future of New York City’s youth and local communities.

Rachael Gazdick is the CEO of New York Edge, the largest provider of school-based afterschool and summer programming in New York City.