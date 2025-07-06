Photo Perspective: A New York summer caught on film

A man shows off his summer look as he strides through Madison Square park.

amNewYork presents Photo Perspective, telling a noteworthy story captured through the lens of a decades-old film camera. This story focuses on New Yorkers’ reaction to summer in NYC.

There is nothing like a New York summer.

For most states around the country, summer means long days at the beach or local swimming pools, and while that can certainly also be true for the Big Apple, New Yorkers seem to find many more unique ways to enjoy the warmth.

From lounging on the grass in some of New York’s many green spaces to using a bench as a bed, or simply dressing up for the occasion, here are how the inhabitants of the concrete jungle enjoy summer, and it is all captured on film.

These photos were captured on the Nikon F2 using Ilford Black and White 400 and 80 film. This camera was the kind used by photojournalists who covered the Vietnam War.