Photo Perspective: A New York summer caught on film

A man in shorts striding along a New York City sidewalk during summer in black and white
A man shows off his summer look as he strides through Madison Square park.
Photo by Dean Moses

amNewYork presents Photo Perspective, telling a noteworthy story captured through the lens of a decades-old film camera. This story focuses on New Yorkers’ reaction to summer in NYC.

There is nothing like a New York summer.

For most states around the country, summer means long days at the beach or local swimming pools, and while that can certainly also be true for the Big Apple, New Yorkers seem to find many more unique ways to enjoy the warmth.

From lounging on the grass in some of New York’s many green spaces to using a bench as a bed, or simply dressing up for the occasion, here are how the inhabitants of the concrete jungle enjoy summer, and it is all captured on film.

A street performer plays music for passersby outside of City Hall.Photo by Dean Moses
Bryant Park serves as the perfect place for this man to kick up his feet and relax.Photo by Dean Moses
Shade and sun is the perfect New York summer.Photo by Dean Moses
The perfect summer for this man includes enjoying a cigar in the sun.Photo by Dean Moses
This man helps others relax by offering a shoe-shining service near the New York Public Library.Photo by Dean Moses
Yoga in the park is the perfect summer activity.Photo by Dean Moses
In lieu of a beach, a stone statue works just as well.Photo by Dean Moses
Enjoying a summer read in Lower Manhattan.Photo by Dean Moses
Summer is all about fashion for some.Photo by Dean Moses
New Yorkers must al contend with summer showers.Photo by Dean Moses
Even in the heat, looking professional is a top priority.Photo by Dean Moses
A good book and light air is all some asl for.Photo by Dean Moses
Street buskers offer the summer soundtrack.Photo by Dean Moses
Cooling off near a fountain is a must.Photo by Dean Moses
Light clothing and shades does the trick for some.Photo by Dean Moses
Even in a City that never sleeps, naps are okay.Photo by Dean Moses
Wind in the hair in the East Village.Photo by Dean Moses
New Yorkers will rest anywhere they can.Photo by Dean Moses
Dining by the water is an ideal summer moment.Photo by Dean Moses

These photos were captured on the Nikon F2 using Ilford Black and White 400 and 80 film. This camera was the kind used by photojournalists who covered the Vietnam War.

Dean Moses

Dean Moses is the Police Bureau Chief at amNewYork and resident photographer. He leads coverage of the NYPD, crime, criminal justice, and breaking news.

