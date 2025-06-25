Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
People

Flashlights, femme power & fierce drag: Inside SoMad’s ‘Mad Pride’ celebration

By Bob Krasner Posted on
Drag queens at Mad Pride event
A little pre-show lounging – clockwise from center: Julie J., Miss Ma’am She, Voxigma Lo, Patti Spliff, King Molasses, Amygdala. The wall art is by Zulu Padilla
Photo by Bob Krasner

Anyone who celebrated Pride Month at SoMad’s 3rd annual “Mad Pride” evening last Friday in the Flatiron District was in for a hot night, and not just because the air conditioning was malfunctioning.

SoMad is, according to their site, “a femme and queer led, independent art space and artist residency program that fosters creative experimentation.” The event was curated by Rachel Rampleman, one of the artists in residence, in collaboration with SoMad’s Artistic Director Chris Rodriguez.

The show featured an A-list roster of drag performers,  many of whom pushed the envelope with their creative endeavors and all of whom were never less than totally entertaining.

Onstage were Julie J (who emceed as well as performed), Voxigma Lo, Paris Alexander, Patti Spliff, Amygdala, King Molasses, Divina GranSparkle, Sweaty Eddie and Miss Ma’am She. Upstairs patrons shopped at the pop-up Rosemart, a volunteer-run queer marketplace hosted by Lena Horne that featured up-cycled hats by Astroboi, “kink-friendly toys” from Haus of Toys, Le Sylphide Tattoos and Alegria’s whimsical line of handmade clothing and accessories which included a giant handbag that looked exactly like – wait for it –  a giant hand.

Drag queens performing
Julie J enjoying the spotlightPhoto by Bob Krasner
Paris Alexander’s performance was masterpiece of self-illuminationPhoto by Bob Krasner
Patti Spliff strikes a posePhoto by Bob Krasner
Sweaty Eddie’s X-Ray-ted performancePhoto by Bob Krasner
Artist in Residence Rachel Rampleman with a display of a portion of the 370+ video portraits she has created of Drag performersPhoto by Bob Krasner

There was also an info table for the Chosen Family Law Center, a non-profit organization that “offers pro bono legal assistance to low-income residents of our LGBTQIA+, polyamorous, and chosen family communities in New York.” Executive Director Diana Adams was on hand to explain what they were all about.

Between acts, the DJ duo The Rage (Dinahfire and Brik Olson) provided the tunes while patrons chatted and enjoyed the sampling of Rampleman’s video portraits of drag artists that lined one wall and the additional visuals projected around the room (also by Rampleman). Chosen from a collection that now numbers over 370 and is ongoing, the portraits are part of a series titled “Life is Drag.” 

Rampleman mentions that “working with SoMad has been a dream” and that “this was one of the most proud and joyful nights of my life.”

Intermission at Mad Pride 2025Photo by Bob Krasner
Amygdala onstage at Mad Pride 2025Photo by Bob Krasner
Rainbow jello shots were for sale in the pop-up queer market curated by The RosemartPhoto by Bob Krasner
Divina GranSparkle before they lost their shirtPhoto by Bob Krasner
Emcee Julie J gave the floor to Diana Adams of the Chosen Family Law CenterPhoto by Bob Krasner
King Molasses came in from DC for the showPhoto by Bob Krasner

Some of the highlights of the evening were Miss Ma’am She’s portrayal of Cole Escola’s “Mom Commercial,” Paris Alexander’s use of a handheld flashlight as their spotlight, and Sweaty Eddie’s mix of X-ray imagery and a healthy dose of their delightful creepiness.

The very enthusiastic audience included Krista Knight, who called the show “badass” and mentioned that she was “just getting turned onto weird drag” while adding that it was “so nice to not hate myself for a while.”

Paul Simon (not that Paul Simon) called the acts “experimental, colorful, and immersive” while singling out Alexander’s flashlight bit as his favorite. The whole thing, he said, “showed the real underbelly of the New York drag scene.”

Further info for SoMad can be found at somad.nyc. Rachel Rampleman’s main site is rachelrampleman.com, and the Life is Drag work can be viewed at lifeisdrag.com .

About the Author

The Villager

The Villager, founded in 1933, is an award winning weekly newspaper serving New York City’s West and East Villages, Soho, Noho, Little Italy, Chinatown, and Lower East Side.

Related Articles

More from around NYC