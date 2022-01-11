Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Students of all grades at the St. Saviour Catholic Academy in Brooklyn helped contribute to the school’s food drive in order to distribute non perishable foods to donate to several local food pantries on Jan. 11.

Eighth graders at St. Saviour’s Diversity, Inclusion and Social Justice committee assisted in loading approximately 25 milk crates and collected bags of non-perishable food donations into a truck outside the school’s campus at 701-8th Avenue in Brooklyn’s Park Slope neighborhood to be distributed on Tuesday.

Many students from nursery through eighth grade at St. Saviour Catholic Academy helped collect non-perishable food which included a collection of items such as canned goods, dried pasta and rice, dried fruit, crackers, granola bars, peanut butter, and more.

Eighth grader Miles Butler attended the event and helped load the truck.

“This food pantry collection was very important because people should be able to forget some of their worries and get to relax because they have been helped to put food on their table,” he said.

The items loaded on the truck were then distributed to numerous food pantries across the borough including St. John The Baptist Food Bank (Bedford Stuyvesant/Williamsburg); The Food Distribution Center at Our Lady of Refuge Roman Catholic Church (Flatbush); Our Lady of Mercy Food Bank (Brownsville); and Food First, Inc. (Carroll Gardens/Red Hook).

Other students expressed how important community service is in their neighborhoods, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As New Yorkers, it is our duty to look out for others who do not have as much and start things like food drives,” said eighth grader Ines McCoy. “This way we can make sure that people who are struggling are able to put food on their tables.”

The Diocese of Brooklyn, which helped organize the event, issued a statement regarding the event and the lessons they hoped the experience would teach schoolchildren.

“As we approach the celebration of the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., now a Day of Service for many in tribute to his life, this food pantry collection drive is a fitting example of what Dr. King wanted to see happening in our world.” according to the statement. “Students from diverse backgrounds united for a common cause to help those in need. The Diocese of Brooklyn is very proud of the students of St. Saviour Catholic Academy who have helped many families and have made a difference through this project.”