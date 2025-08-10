Quantcast
Queens

See it: Dragon Boat Festival brings multicultural joy to Queens

By Posted on
dragon boat festival
The Dragon Boat Festival celebrated its 35th anniversary in Queens over the weekend, drawing thousands for competitive races, food, and entertainment.
Photo by Dean Moses

The Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival celebrated its 35th anniversary in Queens over the weekend, drawing thousands for competitive races, food and entertainment.

The multicultural spectacle marked its milestone in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, where New Yorkers of all backgrounds arrived to participate in and watch dragon boat races, enjoy traditional Asian cuisine and watch performances that included dancing and singing.

The two-day event ran from Aug 9. through Aug. 10, and families sat by the waterline and sipped on lemonade while others lined up to play games in hopes of winning prizes like a foam dragon puppet.

The dragon boat festival has run annually since 1991. Dragon Boat Festival co-founder Henry Wan commented on the landmark, scarcely believing that three and a half decades had passed.

The two-day event ran from Aug. 9 through Aug. 10, and families sat by the waterline and sipped on lemonadePhoto by Dean Moses
A Dragon Boat Race.Photo by Dean Moses
Racers snooze while waiting for their turn.Photo by Dean Moses

“This is our 35th anniversary. So, we started in 1991. We still have a few exceptional people who remember those days,” Wan said.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz was among those who have attended the event over the years and was also on hand over the weekend, sharing her memories.

Representatives from the State Attorney General’s Office, Queens Borough President’s Office, FDNY, Department of Buildings, NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, NYC Emergency Management and NYC Parks participated in special races.

A family watches a race.Photo by Dean Moses
A dragon dance.Photo by Dean Moses
A dragon roars by a crowd.Photo by Dean Moses
Ringing the bell.Photo by Dean Moses
Enjoying the cookout.Photo by Dean Moses
Races get heated.Photo by Dean Moses
Lifting paddles.Photo by Dean Moses
A competitor enjoys the sun.Photo by Dean Moses
Trying to win prizes.Photo by Dean Moses
Family Fun.Photo by Dean Moses
In the eyes of the dragon.Photo by Dean Moses
Enjoying the races from the shoreline.Photo by Dean Moses
Rady to paddle.Photo by Dean Moses

About the Author

Dean Moses

Dean Moses is the Police Bureau Chief at amNewYork and resident photographer. He leads coverage of the NYPD, crime, criminal justice, and breaking news.

