See it: Dragon Boat Festival brings multicultural joy to Queens

The Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival celebrated its 35th anniversary in Queens over the weekend, drawing thousands for competitive races, food and entertainment.

The multicultural spectacle marked its milestone in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, where New Yorkers of all backgrounds arrived to participate in and watch dragon boat races, enjoy traditional Asian cuisine and watch performances that included dancing and singing.

The two-day event ran from Aug 9. through Aug. 10, and families sat by the waterline and sipped on lemonade while others lined up to play games in hopes of winning prizes like a foam dragon puppet.

The dragon boat festival has run annually since 1991. Dragon Boat Festival co-founder Henry Wan commented on the landmark, scarcely believing that three and a half decades had passed.

“This is our 35th anniversary. So, we started in 1991. We still have a few exceptional people who remember those days,” Wan said.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz was among those who have attended the event over the years and was also on hand over the weekend, sharing her memories.

Representatives from the State Attorney General’s Office, Queens Borough President’s Office, FDNY, Department of Buildings, NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, NYC Emergency Management and NYC Parks participated in special races.