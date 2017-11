GingerBread Lane, chef Jon Lovitch's year-round passion, on display at New York Hall of Science

Forest Hills-based chef Jon Lovitch has a passion for GingerBread Lane. His annual creation has won the Guinness World record for largest gingerbread village four times, and he's going for a fifth title with his latest, which includes 1,320 candy-coated houses. See it at the New York Hall of Science in Corona, Queens, through Jan. 15.