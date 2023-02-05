15-year-old girl charged with murder, arson in connection to deadly Bronx blaze: cops

A 15-year-old girl cops believe to be behind a deadly Bronx blaze has been arrested and charged with murder.

The young girl was booked on charges of murder, assault, arson, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief this weekend in connection to the fire, which broke out at 1211 Evergreen Ave. on Jan. 29.

The fire killed one person — 27-year-old Abdoukarim Sakolly — and injured at least two others.

The building near Westchester Avenue went up in flames early that Sunday afternoon, officials said, and a total of 106 firefighters from 25 units fought through debris to subdue the fire, which was deemed under control.

Firefighters arrived to find parts of the two-story building’s second floor charred and a number of neighbors watching from the street.

Speaking to reporters at the scene that same day, fire officials said the inferno was “suspicious,” citing no immediately apparent cause upon investigation.

The girl’s identity has been withheld by police given her age, and her motive remains unclear at this time.

The fire remains under investigation.