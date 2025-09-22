7 train stabbing: Man attacked in late-night assault in Queens

Queens detectives are looking for the suspect behind a violent stabbing on the 7 train late Sunday night.

Police sources said the violent assault occurred on a Flushing-bound 7 train at the 111th Street station in Corona just before 11:40 p.m. on Sept. 21.

The motive for the assault remains unknown and under investigation, but police reports indicated the victim, a 25-year-old man, was able to depart the train at the 111th Street station after being attacked.

Officers from the 115th Precinct and NYPD Transit District 20, in responding to a report of an assault at Roosevelt Avenue and 111th Street — the intersection where the station is located — found the victim with stab wounds to his neck and back.

EMS rushed him to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens Hospital in Flushing, where he was listed in stable condition.

Cops said the suspect, meanwhile, remained on the train and was last seen fleeing at the final stop, Flushing-Main Street. Police described him as a man in his mid-20s who was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a black hooded sweatshirt, a gray shirt, blue pants, and white shoes.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.