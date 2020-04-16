Alleged Brooklyn cannibal killer who dismembered dad tried raising money to return home

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City
Khaled Ahmad dreamed of moving back to his native land of Palestine. The Brooklyn-born man spent 13 years there before returning with his family to the borough at age 16 — but he still dreamed of going back, creating a GoFundMe page in September 2019 that asked the public to help fund his return.
Instead of making that trip, he and his 57-year-old father, Imad Ahmad, were sheltered at home in Dyker Heights, Brooklyn to avoid getting the coronavirus. Something allegedly snapped on Wednesday for the 26-year-old, who is said to have allegedly stabbed his father to death, dismembered the body and then partially cannibalized him.
On the morning of April 15, Khaled Ahmad allegedly admitted to police officers in a bagel shop on 86th Street that he had stabbed to death then eaten his father.
What police from the 68th Precinct found when they went to the home on 84th Street near 14th Avenue was a house of horrors, as described by a police source — the corpse of his father splayed out on the floor, body parts cut off and laid next to him, his chest disemboweled and “several body parts missing that we don’t know where they are.”
One high ranking cop said, “it’s the worst crime scene I’ve ever seen.”
Crime scene detectives were still at Ahmad’s home Thursday, tending to what was described as a “huge crime scene” that was spread throughout the two-story home.
Even though what was left of the body was already removed by the medical examiner’s office, detectives were still gathering large amounts of evidence from throughout the house.
The criminal complaint says that the father’s body was “dismembered and eviscerated,” law enforcement sources say.
Ahmad was brought to court yesterday afternoon but was quickly moved to Bellevue Psychiatric Center for evaluation. An arraignment has yet to occur.
The Ahmad family has reportedly lived at the location for about 11 years. Neighbors said his father had just sold a supermarket in Far Rockaway, Queens and was retired. It is unclear if anyone else lives at the home.
On his Facebook page, Khaled Ahmad had videos of the Knicks games at Madison Square Garden and says he is a sports enthusiast. He had photos of food, a red sports car and memories of his days on the West Bank in Israel.
His bio included having attended College of Staten Island, but no indication whether he graduated or had a degree. However, neighbors said he and his dad were “sheltered in place” during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Most neighbors said they didn’t know the family well; many were shocked by the alleged carnage cops dubbed a “house of horrors.” One neighbor who requested anonymity said he had heard screaming in the house the night before.
“They were very nice people, I saw them the other day — I’d never believe it,” said a neighbor named Mansour, who declined to give his last name. He said he got along with the family, because they were both from the Middle East. “They were very quiet, but the father had told me he just sold his business – he told me it was too much for him.”
But, according to his online fundraiser, the son yearned to return to his Palestinian homeland, writing on the GoFundMe page, “I ended up staying there for 13 years of my life, as you guys know this country (Palestine) is under occupation, so yes it was hard growing up there, but I am a guy who always looks in the positives before I worry about the negatives, so overall it didn’t affect me, as a kid I was always happy moving around and playing major sports, speaking about sports it was my only escape from stressful situation I deal with and was a platform to meet new people on a daily bases. Anyways the reason I’m asking for this much money because I would like to go back there and enjoy family time like the good old school way, if you’re rich and would like to donate it would be appreciated.”
Ahmad also listed reasons he wanted the money including reasons were stress level is very high: “cockroaches everywhere (my bed sometimes); smells like dog piss everywhere I go; don’t make enough money; processed food; everything is expensive.”
He also listed reasons he wanted to return to the West Bank, including “food is great; family; nice weather and he gets a restful sleep.”
Ahmad also had lofty goals — he’d hoped to raise $1 million via GoFundMe. Among the reasons he cited: the desire to be rich, America’s economy and — above all else — to move back to Palestine.