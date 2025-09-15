Alleged drunk driver mows down teen, senior in wild Queens crash: NYPD

A drunk, unlicensed driver has been arrested and charged in Queens after he mowed over a teenager and a senior Sunday night.

According to police sources, the incident took place on Martense Avenue and 102nd Street in Corona at around 8:05 p.m. on Sept. 14.

Police sources reported that the driver, a 40-year-old man, was behind the wheel of a 2013 white Honda sedan when he struck a 13-year-old girl and a 72-year-old man as they crossed the street.

The driver then lost control of the vehicle and plowed into a nearby building, law enforcement sources reported.

Officers from the 110th Precinct and EMS units responded to the incident. EMS rushed the 72-year-old man to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens hospital, while the teenager was taken to Northwell Long Island Jewish Medical Center. Both were listed in stable condition.

Meanwhile, the driver — identified by police as Luis Saula Quindi of Long Island City — was apprehended by cops at the scene. Sources familiar with the case said Quindi appeared to be highly intoxicated, and had allegedly been driving without a license.

Saula Quindi was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, reckless endangerment, DWI, aggravated DWI, and driving while ability impaired.

This is the second incident involving a drunk driver in Queens in as many days.

On Saturday, 38-year-old Edwin Cruz Gomez is accused of intentionally mowing into a 16-year-old girl in a drunk-fueled rage on Roosevelt Avenue and Benham Street after he had allegedly sexually harassed her. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.