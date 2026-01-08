‘Noem’ room for us?! amNY, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams denied access to Homeland Security Secretary’s press event

amNewYork was denied access to United States Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem’s Lower Manhattan press conference on Thursday, following months of detailed coverage of ICE in the Big Apple, as even Public Advocate Jumaane Williams was met with police for protesting the snub.

Was it something we wrote?

amNewYork was curiously denied access to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s press conference in Lower Manhattan on Thursday morning, despite numerous other journalistic outlets covering the Big Apple being granted access.

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams was also turned away when he made an effort to not only attend the press conference himself, but also have this outlet accompany him.

The Department of Homeland Security refused to explain its reasons for denying amNewYork access to the Jan. 8 press conference, save for a DHS representative claiming that a credentialed reporter “could not be accommodated.”

The snub might have something to do with amNewYork’s dogged coverage of ICE operations at 26 Federal Plaza over the last several months. As reported, masked ICE agents have spent months detaining immigrants, many of whom have no criminal records, as they appeared for court-mandated hearings. Much of amNewYork’s coverage has focused on family separations, with reporters bearing witness to fathers and husbands being pulled away by agents from families and taken to detention centers.

On Sept. 30, 2025, this reporter was assaulted by two ICE agents who pushed him out of a public elevator while they moved to detain a woman. Two other photojournalists for other outlets were assaulted and injured by ICE agents.

In response, a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson, Tricia McLaughlin, defended the officers, claiming they were “swarmed by agitators and members of the press” while attempting to arrest “an illegal alien from Peru.” That description, however, was inaccurate according to those who witnessed the incident: only credentialed members of the press, attorneys, court staff, and court observers were present.

Later that morning, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams also attempted to attend the briefing but was turned away by security staff immediately.

“Anyone who comes into our building must register. U.S. Customs and Border Protection is our tenant, and you must speak to them. It’s called security,” a guard stated.

“I know the definition of security,” Williams responded. “How do I get in contact with them?”

“Google it,” the staff member snapped.

Williams displayed a document on his cellphone to the officials on hand, which invited members of the media to attend the conference.

“The question I have is about the media. I understand why I’m not allowed in, but they put a press release out for the media. This gentleman came on time with his credentials,” Williams said, referring to amNewYork.

The public advocate — the second-highest citywide elected official, behind only Mayor Zohran Mamdani — was told that another staff member would come and speak with him. Instead, Port Authority Police arrived and demanded that he leave the building. Williams spoke with amNewYork following the incident.

“I and some other folks tried to go to the press conference of Kristi Noem, we weren’t allowed to go up. I had another question that I thought was more important of why a reporter was not allowed to go up, and they didn’t have a real answer for that,” Williams said. “That concerns me because it was a media advisory sent to the media.”