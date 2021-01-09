Assailant sought for stabbing man in the back near Bronx dollar store | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Cops in the Bronx need the public’s help in finding the attacker who stabbed a man in the back near a Family Dollar store on Friday afternoon.

The NYPD released on Saturday morning images of the perpetrator responsible for the Jan. 8 assault, which occurred at 2:55 p.m. near the entrance to the Family Dollar store at 2301 Jerome Ave. in Fordham Heights.

Law enforcement sources said the 48-year-old male victim stood at the location when the suspect approached from behind and struck him with a sharp object. Cops said the victim did not know his attacker.

After wounding the man, authorities noted, the suspect ran away northbound along Jerome Avenue, then jumped into a black van that sped away.

Police sources said the victim was able to walk back to his residence, a short distance away, and complained of pain. He then realized he had a puncture wound and called 911.

Officers from the 52nd Precinct and EMS units responded to the incident. Paramedics brought the victim to a local hospital in stable condition; he was released after receiving treatment.

Police described the stabber as a bald man with a dark complexion and medium, believed to be in his 30s or 40s. He was last seen wearing black sunglasses, a dark blue long-sleeved shirt, dark colored pants and blue sneakers.

The getaway van, cops said, had white signage on the side as well as green and red pinstripes near the bottom frame.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.