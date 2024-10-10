ATM thefts: Money-hungry crew sought for 20 store burglaries in 3 months across Brooklyn and Manhattan

Images of the suspects and vehicles involved in a series of commercial burglaries targeting ATMs across Brooklyn and Manhattan.

A cash-hungry burglary crew that stole more than a dozen ATMs from stores across Brooklyn and Manhattan over the past three months remains at large, police reported.

The NYPD released images Thursday of several suspects and a van connected to the string of capers generally targeting bodegas, convenience stores, grocery stores, and pizzerias. In all, the bandits visited 20 locations between June 2 and Sept. 20 and, in almost every instance, stole the ATM whole or pried open the device and removed unknown sums of cash from it.

Law enforcement sources said the crooks generally strike overnight, as early as 8:15 p.m. and as late as 4:45 a.m. Often, multiple suspects are involved; in one instance, a man wearing a ski mask and green gloves managed to pull off the job on his own.

Police said the bandits generally break into each establishment through the front door or by cutting open a secure gate. They then load the stolen ATMs into different vehicles used in the capers, generally minivans of various makes and models.

The most recent capers occurred in Brooklyn in the early morning of Sept. 20, when the crew hit two locations on the opposite ends of Brooklyn.

Cops reported that at one minute past midnight, multiple individuals removed an ATM from a pizzeria located at 109 Franklin St. in Greenpoint. Two hours later, they struck again at a restaurant on 911 Erskine St. in East New York, taking an ATM from the establishment.

The other ATM thefts in the pattern are as follows:

June 2, 4:15 a.m. at a coffee shop at 740 Broadway in Bedford-Stuyvesant;

July 8, 11:35 p.m., at a bodega located at 323 Ralph Ave. in Bedford-Stuyvesant;

July 19, 1 a.m. at a convenience store at 308 Franklin Ave. in Bedford-Stuyvesant;

Aug. 3, midnight, at an establishment at 214 Grand St. in Williamsburg;

Aug. 3, 11:15 p.m., at a bodega at 331 11th St. in Park Slope;

Aug. 6, 9:18 p.m., at a pizzeria at 909 DeKalb Ave. in Bedford-Stuyvesant;

Aug. 6, 9:30 p.m., at a juice bar/grill at 134 Manhattan Ave. in Williamsburg;

Aug. 13, at 8:17 p.m., at a bodega located at 564 Bainbridge St. in Ocean Hill;

Aug. 26, at 3:25 a.m., at a liquor store at 118 Marcus Garvey Blvd. in Bedford-Stuyvesant;

Aug. 31, at 6:05 a.m., at a bodega at 702 Rockaway Ave. in Brownsville;

Sept. 1, at 4:25 a.m., at a bodgega at 774 Broadway in Bedford-Stuyvesant;

Sept. 5, at 10:21 p.m., at a bodega at 504 Classon Ave. in Clinton Hill;

Sept. 10, at 4:45 a.m., at an establishment at 588 Lenox Ave. in Harlem;

Sept. 14, at 4:20 a.m., at a commercial establishment at 633 Marcy Ave. in Bedford-Stuyvesant; and

Sept. 19, at 1:23 a.m., at a bodega at 116 DeKalb Ave. in Clinton Hill.

Police said the crew was unsuccessful several times in stealing ATMs, including during a June 19 incident at a bodega located at 16 Mother Gaston Blvd. in Bedford-Stuyvesant; on July 24 at a convenience store located at 1644 Broadway in Ocean Hill; and on Aug. 15 at a bodega at 974 Fulton St. in Clinton Hill.

Anyone with information regarding the thefts or the suspects’ whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.