Body of unidentified man found floating in Central Park’s Swan Lake: NYPD

Police are investigating the death of a man who was found floating in Central Park’s Swan Lake on Labor Day.

Authorities say that at 12:27 p.m. on Sept. 7, officers responded to a 911 call regarding a body floating in the lake near East 59th Street and Central Park South. The FDNY pulled the man’s body from the water and brought him to shore.

EMS responded to the scene and pronounced the victim, who has yet to be identified, dead on arrival. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death. At this time, it is not clear if the victim was injured prior to his death.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.