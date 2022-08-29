Box truck driver critically injures woman who gets out of car on Cross Bronx Expressway

A box truck driver struck a woman walking on the Cross Bronx Expressway early Monday morning, critically injuring her, according to police.

The 39-year-old got out of her car’s front passenger seat on the highway after fighting with the driver near Pugsley Avenue just after 2 a.m., according to law enforcement sources.

Their vehicle was stopped in the left lane on the westbound side of the six-lane highway when she walked out into the center lane where she was hit by the trucker heading down the roadway.

The heavy hauler tried to swerve to avoid hitting her, but struck her and severely injured her legs, according to NYPD.

Paramedics rushed her to NYC Health and Hospitals/Jacobi in critical condition, cops said.

The 55-year-old man behind the wheel of the truck was not injured and stayed on the scene, and police have not made any arrests.

A police spokesperson didn’t say whether the driver of the car the woman got out of stayed there, noting only that the vehicle was “uninvolved” in the crash.