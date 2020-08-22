Brazen Bronx robber points gun at cab driver’s head to steal his cash: cops

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Detectives want the public to help them find the crook who placed a gun at a cab driver’s head in the Bronx and threatened to blow him away in order to steal his cash.

The NYPD released on Aug. 22 video footage of the crook behind the brazen caper, which took place at 8:15 p.m. on Aug. 3 in front of a location on Rogers Place, between East 165th Street and Westchester Avenue in the Foxhurst section.

According to law enforcement sources, the 64-year-old male cab driver had picked up the suspect moments earlier in front of the Paradise Motor Inn, located about four miles away at 2990 Boston Road, and was told to bring him to the Rogers Place location.

Upon arriving there, cops said, the thief pulled out a firearm and placed it against the right side of the driver’s head. The suspect then made an ominous demand: “Give me the money right now, or I will shoot you.”

Authorities said the driver then provided an undetermined amount of cash, placing it inside the suspect’s bag. The crook then exited the vehicle and fled in an unknown direction.

The robbery was reported to the 41st Precinct; the driver was not injured.

Police described the robber as a man with a dark complexion between 20 and 30 years of age, standing 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing all black clothing and a white surgical mask while carrying a white shopping bag and brandishing a silver firearm.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.