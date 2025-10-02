Bronx beatdown: Four suspects sought for violently stabbing man at street corner in summer attack

Detectives in the Bronx need the public’s help in finding four suspects, pictured in surveillance images released on Wednesday night, wanted for a Bronx gang assault back in August.

According to police sources, the newly released footage shows four people brutally attacking and stabbing a man on a Bronx street on Aug. 19.

Cops say a 28-year-old man was walking eastbound on East 145th Street and 3rd Avenue in the South Bronx at around 9:46 p.m. that evening when he was approached by two men and two women.

Law enforcement sources said the group then launched an assault on the victim, unleashing a flurry of punches and kicks. During the attack, one of the perpetrators brandished a sharp object and stabbed him several times in the torso.

Leaving him beaten and bloody, the group ran northbound on 3rd Avenue, police reported.

Officers from the 40th Precinct responded to the incident. EMS rushed the victim to Lincoln Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition. Sources familiar with the investigation report that the victim was uncooperative with police at the time of the incident.

Police described one of the suspects as a man wearing a black and white baseball cap, black sweatshirt, black shirt, black and white sweatpants, black and white sneakers. Another wore a black sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and black sneakers.

The third perpetrator, police said, was dressed in a gray sweatshirt, blue jeans and white sneakers, while the fourth suspect wore a pink sweatshirt, white t-shirt, pink sweatpants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding this attack can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.