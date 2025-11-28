The suspect in a Nov. 26, 2025 shooting in the Bronx walking into the bodega where he shot and injured two people.

Bronx detectives are looking for the gunman behind a bodega shooting on Thanksgiving Eve that left two people seriously injured.

Police released video on Thursday of the perpetrator sought for the double shooting that occurred inside 851 Melrose Ave. in Concourse Village at about 11:15 p.m. on Nov. 26.

The video shows the suspect — clad in sunglasses, a black bandana, a black hooded sweatshirt, a black jacket, black jeans, black sneakers and blue surgical gloves — walking into the establishment moments before he allegedly fired numerous rounds.

Law enforcement sources said the gunman shot a 22-year-old man in the left shoulder and right bicep, and a 25-year-old woman in the chest.

Following the shooting, cops said, the perpetrator fled the scene on foot southbound along Melrose Avenue.

Officers from the 42nd Precinct responded to the shooting. EMS rushed both victims to Lincoln Hospital, where they were listed in stable condition.

The motive for the shooting is unknown at this time, police sources said Friday. Detectives do not believe that the two victims were deliberately targeted by the gunman.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Nov. 23, the 42nd Precinct reported 29 shootings year-to-date, down from the 39 shootings tallied at the same point in 2024.