Bronx cops seek two perps who shot men in legs over money

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying two Bronx brutes who shot two other men in the legs in an apparent dispute over money.

The NYPD said on Sunday that the two unidentified suspects shot the two other men, aged 26 and 27, in the legs in front of 561 Walton Ave. at about 3:22 a.m. on Aug. 13, apparently after arguing over money.

Following the shooting, police reported, the suspects fled the scene eastbound on East 149th Street.

The incident was reported to the 44th Precinct. Both victims were taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition.

The perps still have not been identified publicly.

Police described the first man as being between 18 and 25 years old, having a dark complexion and a slender build with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and black pants with two white stripes down the side.

The other perp is described as being between 16 and 22 years of age, having a dark complexion, slender build, and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing all-black clothing.