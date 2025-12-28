Quantcast
Bronx

Cops question persons of interest in Bronx woman’s deadly stabbing

police at scene where person was stabbed
FILE – Police at a crime scene
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Two people of interest are being questioned in connection with a deadly stabbing in the Bronx late on Saturday night.

Police said Shashamanie Thompson, 30, was killed inside the apartment building where she lived at 1182 Ogden Ave. in Highbridge just after 10 p.m. on Dec. 27.

Officers from the 44th Precinct raced to the location after receiving a 911 call regarding an assault in progress.

Scene of deadly Bronx stabbing
When they arrived, police reported, the officers found Thompson unconscious and unresponsive with multiple stab wounds to her face and abdomen.

EMS rushed the victim to Lincoln Hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

During the investigation, two persons of interest were taken into custody for further questioning. Charges against them are pending the results of the ongoing investigation.

Entering the last 10 days of 2025, the 44th Precinct had recorded eight homicides year-to-date through Dec. 21, down from the 16 reported at the same point in 2024.

