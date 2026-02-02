Fire marshals are investigating what sparked a four-alarm fire in the Bronx early on a frigid Monday morning that left two people injured and more than two dozen residents displaced.

The Fire Department said the blaze broke out at about 12:20 a.m. on Feb. 2 at 1215 Grand Concourse in Highbridge.

The first responding units from Division 6 arrived to find heavy fire emanating from a top-floor apartment of the five-story building. Amid the bitter cold and wind, the fire extended through the roof and cockloft, the space between the roof and the upper floor’s ceiling.

More than 170 firefighters responded to the incident. Firefighters located two residents inside the building and pulled them to safety. Both were taken to local hospitals for treatment; one victim was listed in critical condition, while the other was in stable condition.

FDNY members knocked down the fire using four hose lines. The cold was so intense that many firefighters found themselves covered in ice from the water mist sprayed onto the flames.

ABC7 reported that 30 people were displaced by the inferno and received assistance.

Firefighters brought the fire under control at 1:30 a.m. The investigation remains ongoing.