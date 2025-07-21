Bronx hit-and-run driver who deliberately struck people with SUV after argument still at large: cops

Police in the Bronx are on the hunt for the maniac who rammed into three people with his SUV following an argument early on Sunday morning.

Law enforcement sources said the hit-and-run violence unfolded at about 4:30 a.m. on July 20 in front of a cafe at 3233 East Tremont Ave. in Pelham Bay.

During a preliminary investigation, police learned that the suspect was behind the wheel of a blue Mitsubishi Outlander when he became embroiled in a dispute with a group of people at the location. The reason for the dispute were not yet known, police sources said Monday.

After the argument ended, cops said, the perpetrator then drove the Outlander onto the sidewalk and struck three women, ages 27, 31 and 40. He then sped away inside the vehicle on East Tremont Avenue toward Puritan Avenue.

The NYPD released video footage on Monday morning showing the vehicle as the suspect turned off the sidewalk and back onto East Tremont Avenue.

The incident was reported to the 45th Precinct. EMS rushed the three victims to Jacobi Hospital, where they were listed in stable condition.

Police described the suspect as a heavy-set man who was last seen wearing a red baseball cap, a black shirt, black colored pants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.