Bronx man cuffed for alleged role in deadly shooting that killed two and injured another

Cops arrested a Bronx man for allegedly shooting two men to death and injuring another.

According to police, at 8:02 p.m. on July 5, The NYPD responded to a 911 call regarding three people shot at 306 East 171st Street. Upon their arrival, officers found three male victims, 22-year-old Joel Baba, 27-year-old Imafidon Eghose, and a 29-year-old man, all with gunshot wounds.

Baba was shot multiple times while Eghose suffered a gunshot wound to his neck. Both men were taken to Bronx Care Health System, where they were pronounced dead.

The 29-year-old victim was shot in the arm – he was taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition.

Following an ongoing investigation, officers arrested 28-year-old Kalvin Robinson on July 23. He was charged with three counts of murder, three counts of criminal possession of a weapon and one count of attempted murder.