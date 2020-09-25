Bronx man cuffed for causing a 3-year-old Brooklyn girl’s death: cops

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A Bronx man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly causing a 3-year-old Brooklyn girl’s death.

Authorities say that at 7:15 p.m. on Sept. 24, the NYPD responded to a call regarding a deceased child at Cohen Children’s Medical Center located at 269-01 76th Avenue in Queens. Upon their arrival, officers were informed that 3-year-old Jaylynn Evans, of Wyona Street in Brooklyn, was brought to the hospital by private means, unconscious and unresponsive, with no obvious signs of trauma.

The child was declared dead at the hospital. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of her death.

Following an ongoing investigation, police arrested Bronx resident 59-year-old Anthony Richardson, who the NYPD says was a caretaker for Evans, that same day at 10:15 p.m. He was charged with acting in a manner injurious to a child under the age of 17.