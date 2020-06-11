Bronx man cuffed for his alleged role in a deadly drug-related stabbing in Manhattan

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A man was arrested for his alleged role in a deadly double-stabbing in Manhattan back in May.

Police say that at 8:40 p.m. on May 28, police responded to a 911 call regarding two men stabbed inside the Frederick Douglass Houses, located at 868 Amsterdam Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers found 36-year-old Octavio Figueroa, who lived at the location, and 21-year-old Dominic Barrera, unconscious and unresponsive in a third-floor hallway.

Police say that both victims suffered multiple stab wounds throughout their bodies. They were both rushed to Saint Luke’s Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

On May 29, the NYPD announced that they were looking for two suspects that were in the area at the time of the incident. On June 10, after receiving a tip the NYPD arrested 22-year-old Tayvius Lewis, of East 227th Street in the Bronx, in connection to the crime and charged him with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

At this time, the NYPD believes that the stabbing was narcotics-related, according to a spokesperson for the NYPD.