Bronx man who shot rival during argument still at large: cops

Cops in the Bronx are looking for the suspect who shot a man at a location on 3rd Avenue in Melrose on Aug. 30, 2024.

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Police in the Bronx are looking for the suspect who shot a man during a dispute early on Friday morning.

Law enforcement sources said the shooting occurred at about 4:35 a.m. on Aug. 30 in front of businesses and an apartment building at 3213 3rd Ave. in Melrose.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police learned that the victim, a 27-year-old man, got into a verbal dispute with the suspect for reasons that were not disclosed.

The argument quickly escalated, authorities said, leading the perpetrator to pull out a firearm and shoot the victim in the right thigh. After pulling the trigger, cops said, the suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The victim sought treatment privately at a local hospital. The incident was reported to the 42nd Precinct, which has seen 26 shootings year-to-date through Aug. 25, according to the most recent CompStat report. That’s an 8.3% from the 24 shootings tallied at the same point in 2023.

On Friday night, the NYPD released a security camera image of the shooter. He is pictured wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt, white gloves, blue jeans and white sandals over black socks.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.