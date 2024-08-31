Bronx man who shot rival during argument still at large: cops

Police in the Bronx are looking for the suspect who shot a man during a dispute early on Friday morning.
Law enforcement sources said the shooting occurred at about 4:35 a.m. on Aug. 30 in front of businesses and an apartment building at 3213 3rd Ave. in Melrose.
Based on a preliminary investigation, police learned that the victim, a 27-year-old man, got into a verbal dispute with the suspect for reasons that were not disclosed.
The argument quickly escalated, authorities said, leading the perpetrator to pull out a firearm and shoot the victim in the right thigh. After pulling the trigger, cops said, the suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction.
The victim sought treatment privately at a local hospital. The incident was reported to the 42nd Precinct, which has seen 26 shootings year-to-date through Aug. 25, according to the most recent CompStat report. That’s an 8.3% from the 24 shootings tallied at the same point in 2023.
On Friday night, the NYPD released a security camera image of the shooter. He is pictured wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt, white gloves, blue jeans and white sandals over black socks.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.