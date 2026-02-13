Executed in the Bronx: Man shot dead in parked car in borough’s third deadly shooting this week

A man was fatally shot while sitting inside a vehicle parked on a Bronx street on Friday morning — the borough’s third deadly shooting this week.

The shooting happened in front of an apartment building at 660 Thwaites Place near Boston Road in the Pelham Parkway neighborhood at about 12:20 a.m. on Feb. 13.

Officers from the 49th Precinct responded to the scene and came upon the victim, a 26-year-old man, who was found in a vehicle with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Sources familiar with the case said the victim was still conscious at the time and told police that he had been shot while sitting inside the parked car.

Detectives later learned that as many as three suspects wearing all-black clothing were involved in the shooting and spotted fleeing after the gunfire, the sources said.

The officers rushed the victim in their patrol car to Jacobi Hospital, but his condition worsened, and he died a short time later. Police have not yet released his identity, pending family notification.

The circumstances leading up to the incident remain unknown and under investigation, police reported. So far, no arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

The 49th Precinct had no reported homicides and just one shooting in 2026 through Feb. 8. Friday’s deadly shooting was the borough’s third one this week; on Tuesday, a man was shot dead at the 170th Street subway station, and on Wednesday night, a 16-year-old boy was gunned down in Kingsbridge.

The shootings occurred the same week that Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch announced that the NYPD would create a second patrol borough in the Bronx to better organize and manage police operations throughout the borough. The move will also bring more than 200 additional cops to the Bronx.