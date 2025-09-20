Bronx man shot dead steps away from his home in early-morning attack: cops

A Bronx man was shot dead just down the block from his home early on Saturday morning, police reported.

Law enforcement sources said Amaury Carrion, 46, was gunned down in front of a residence on the 900 block of Rev. James A. Polite Avenue in Longwood at about 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 20. The NYPD reported that Carrion lived at a home about five doors down from where he was discovered wounded.

Officers from the 46th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the incident, found Carrion shot multiple times in the torso. EMS rushed him to Lincoln Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said. News12 reported that detectives were looking for a male suspect wearing a gray or white hooded sweatshirt who was seen fleeing on a bicycle after the shots rang out.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

The 46th Precinct had reported six homicides year-to-date through Sept. 14, down from 23 reported at the same time last year. Shootings were also down 53.8% this year, with 18 incidents compared to 39 at this point in 2024.