Bronx man shot to death steps away from 4 train station

A man was shot to death just steps away from a Bronx train station early on Saturday morning, police reported.

Law enforcement sources said the shooting occurred at 3700 Jerome Ave., a short distance from the Woodlawn station on the 4 line, at about 5:47 a.m. on April 15.

Officers from the 52nd Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the shooting, found the victim, a 45-year-old man, with a gunshot wound to his head.

EMS rushed him to Montefiore Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.