Bronx man shot dead at apartment building, killer still at large: cops

Cops in the Bronx are looking for the killer who shot a man dead in front of an apartment building on Saturday evening.

Police said the shooting happened at about 6:15 p.m. on Dec. 21 at 1295 Rodman Place in West Farms.

Officers from the 48th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the incident, found the victim, a 28-year-old man, with gunshot wounds to his face and chest.

EMS rushed the gravely wounded man to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Police have not yet released his identity, pending family notification.

As of Sunday morning, police sources did not provide a possible motive for the shooting, or a description of the suspect responsible.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Through Dec. 15, according to the most recent CompStat report, the 48th Precinct had recorded eight homicides year-to-date, down from 13 reported at the same point last year. Shootings, however, are up 25.9%, with 34 episodes of gun violence in the command.