Bronx

Bronx man shot dead at apartment building, killer still at large: cops

Scene of Bronx shooting
FILE – A police officer at a shooting scene
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Cops in the Bronx are looking for the killer who shot a man dead in front of an apartment building on Saturday evening.

Police said the shooting happened at about 6:15 p.m. on Dec. 21 at 1295 Rodman Place in West Farms.

Officers from the 48th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the incident, found the victim, a 28-year-old man, with gunshot wounds to his face and chest.

Scene of Bronx shooting
The apartment building at 1295 Rodman Place in the Bronx while it was under construction in 2022.Photo via Google Maps

EMS rushed the gravely wounded man to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Police have not yet released his identity, pending family notification.

As of Sunday morning, police sources did not provide a possible motive for the shooting, or a description of the suspect responsible.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Dec. 15, according to the most recent CompStat report, the 48th Precinct had recorded eight homicides year-to-date, down from 13 reported at the same point last year. Shootings, however, are up 25.9%, with 34 episodes of gun violence in the command.

