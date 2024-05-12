Bronx man shot dead in cold-blooded killing steps away from his home

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Police in the Bronx are looking for the killer who gunned down a man outside an apartment building late on Saturday night.

Law enforcement sources said the shooting happened at about 10:53 p.m. on May 11 at 690 Allerton Ave. in Allerton.

Officers from the 49th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the incident, found 25-year-old Daniel Lachatel outside the location with a bullet wound to his head.

Lachatel, who resided at the apartment building, was pronounced dead by EMS units who responded to the scene.

As of Sunday morning, police sources did not have information about a possible motive for the deadly shooting, or a description of the suspect.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the deadly shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

The 49th Precinct recorded just one homicide year-to-date through May 5, according to the most recent CompStat report. The command also reported four shooting incidents, down one from the previous year.