Bronx man shot dead over parking spot: reports

A Bronx man was shot dead in front of his home early on Saturday morning after an apparent parking dispute, police sources reported.

Cops said Trevor Hughes, 49, was gunned down near his residence on the 1700 block of Fowler Avenue near Morris Park Avenue in Morris Park at about 1:54 a.m. on Feb. 8.

Officers from the 49th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the shooting, found Hughes with a bullet wound to his abdomen.

EMS rushed the victim to Jacobi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

According to WABC-TV, Hughes was shot after getting into an argument with two unidentified men over a parking spot. Both suspects were seen fleeing inside a Jeep SUV after the shots rang out.

So far, no arrests have been made in the active and ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Saturday’s incident was the first reported homicide and shooting of 2025 in the 49th Precinct, according to the most recent CompStat report. The command reported three homicides in 2024.