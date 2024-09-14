Bronx man shot dead outside apartment building: NYPD

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Cops in the Bronx are looking for the suspect who shot a man dead outside an apartment building on Friday evening.

Law enforcement sources said the shooting occurred at about 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 13 in front of 1911 Anthony Ave. in Mount Hope.

Officers from the 46th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about a shooting, found the victim, a 24-year-old man, shot multiple times in the back.

EMS rushed the victim to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

The 46th Precinct had reported 19 murders year-to-date through Sept. 8, according to the most recent CompStat report; last year, at the same point, there were 10 homicides. Shootings in the command are also up 6.2% for the year.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.