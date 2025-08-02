Man in Bronx shot dead at public housing complex in neighborhood’s third murder this week

Detectives in the Bronx are searching for the killer who shot a man dead at a public housing complex early on Saturday morning.

Police said the deadly shooting occurred at the Throggs Neck Houses located at 2765 Sampson Ave. just before 1:50 a.m. on Aug. 2.

Officers from the 45th Precinct and NYPD PSA 8, in responding to a 911 call about the incident, found a 23-year-old man with a bullet wound to his chest.

EMS rushed him to Jacobi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Police have withheld the victim’s identity, pending family notification.

It was the 45th Precinct’s third homicide this week. On Monday, two men were shot to death in the parking lot of Ferry Point Park. Through July 27, the 45th Precinct had seen three homicides year-to-date.

So far, no arrests have been made in Saturday’s shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.