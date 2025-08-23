Bronx man found shot in the neck at neighborhood intersection: NYPD

The NYPD is investigating a shooting that left a man dead in the Bronx.

The NYPD is investigating the death of a Bronx man who was found shot half a block from his home on Friday evening.

According to police, at 5:51 p.m. on Aug. 22, officers from the 42nd Precinct responded to a call regarding a man shot at the intersection of East 164th Street and Washington Avenue. Upon their arrival, police found 46-year-old James Gaines with a gunshot wound to his neck.

EMS rushed to the location and took Gaines, initially in critical condition, to NYC Health and Hospitals/Lincoln. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.