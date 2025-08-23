Quantcast
Bronx

Bronx man found shot in the neck at neighborhood intersection: NYPD

Red and blue flashing police lights at a crime scene.
The NYPD is investigating a shooting that left a man dead in the Bronx.
Photo via Getty Images

The NYPD is investigating the death of a Bronx man who was found shot half a block from his home on Friday evening.

According to police, at 5:51 p.m. on Aug. 22, officers from the 42nd Precinct responded to a call regarding a man shot at the intersection of East 164th Street and Washington Avenue. Upon their arrival, police found 46-year-old James Gaines with a gunshot wound to his neck.

EMS rushed to the location and took Gaines, initially in critical condition, to NYC Health and Hospitals/Lincoln. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.

About the Author

Emily Davenport

Emily Davenport is the Digital Editor of amNewYork Metro. She covers entertainment, business and things to do stories around New York City, both in writing and through video. Outside of work, you can find her exploring the city or hanging out at home with her cranky bird.

