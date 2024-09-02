Bronx nightclub shooting: Off-duty parole officer critically wounds gunman in chaotic scene

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

An off-duty parole officer in the Bronx shot and critically wounded a gunman who allegedly opened fire at a nightclub early on Monday morning, police reported.

The investigation continues into the gun violence that erupted inside The Kutty Lounge at 2525 Boston Road in Allerton at about 1:45 a.m. on Sept. 2.

Officers from the 49th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call of a man shot, found a 37-year-old man conscious and alert with a gunshot wound to his right leg. Nearby, they also located the wounded gunman, believed to be 40 years of age, who sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his torso.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe the gunman had been bounced from the nightclub moments earlier, only to return and unleash a barrage of bullets that left the 37-year-old man wounded.

The off-duty parole officer — whom WABC-TV reported was a patron at the nightclub — then intervened and opened fire on the gunman. Police said the suspect then retreated to a nearby vehicle, which he crashed shortly thereafter.

EMS rushed both wounded men to Jacobi Hospital. Police said the gunman was listed in critical condition, while the 37-year-old man was in stable condition. The off-duty parole officer was not reported injured.

Charges against the gunman are pending the results of the ongoing investigation, police said.

Through Aug. 25, according to the most recent CompStat report, the 49th Precinct had logged 12 shootings year-to-date — three more than the number tallied at the same point in 2023.