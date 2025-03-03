Bronx detectives are on the hunt for a group who violently beat and robbed two people for a small sum of cash last month.

One of the victims was beaten so badly that they suffered a fractured skull, police sources said.

The NYPD released on Sunday images of the marauders wanted for the mugging that occurred at about 8:27 p.m. on Feb. 22 near the corner of Bronxwood Avenue and East 225th Street in Edenwald.

According to law enforcement sources, multiple suspects approached the two victims — a 22-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman — as they walked through the area.

One of the perpetrators, cops said, displayed a firearm, then struck the 22-year-old man in the face. The group then pistol-whipped the 38-year-old woman, knocking her to the ground; they then brutally punched and kicked her about the body.

Following the horrific beatdown, the group members stole $20 in cash from the wounded pair, then fled the location foot in an unknown direction.

The incident was reported to the 47th Precinct. Cops said the female victim suffered a fractured skull and bruises around her body, while the male victim sustained bleeding and bruising on his face.

EMS rushed both victims to Jacobi Hospital, where they were listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects’ whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.