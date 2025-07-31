Police seek Bronx robbery crew in two street stickups 20 minutes apart – a day before double homicide

A black Dodge Durango, seen here in surveillance footage, was used as a getaway vehicle in two armed robberies that occurred minutes apart in the Bronx, police said.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery crew wanted for two violent stick-ups that occurred within 20 minutes of each other in the Bronx early Saturday morning.

The NYPD on Thursday released an image of the suspects’ getaway vehicle, a black Dodge Durango, linked to both incidents.

The first robbery occurred around 3:40 a.m. on July 26 near Schley Avenue and Brush Avenue in the Throggs Neck section, close to the entrance of Ferry Point Park – the same location where a double shooting early Monday left two men dead.

Police said two men got out of the Durango, approached a 21-year-old man, and shot him multiple times before taking a necklace valued at approximately $140.

The suspects fled northbound on Brush Avenue, authorities said. EMS took the victim to a local hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Roughly 20 minutes later, at about 4 a.m., the same group allegedly struck again, this time in front of 3391 E. Tremont Ave. in Schuylerville, about 1.7 miles away.

According to investigators, four men approached a 37-year-old man as he walked to his car. One suspect displayed a firearm and struck the victim in the head, while the others took his wallet, car keys, and a necklace valued at about $50.

The crew again fled in the Durango, traveling southbound on Bruckner Boulevard. The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

Police are urging anyone with information regarding the two armed street robberies to come forward.

So far this year, the 45th Precinct, where both incidents occurred, has seen a roughly 10% rise in reported robberies. Per the latest NYPD data, 135 as of July 27, compared to 122 during the same period in 2024.

Robberies are down 11.9% citywide year-to-date, though the 40th Precinct in the Bronx has reported the most incidents, with 362 cases year-to-date.

Anyone with information regarding any of the robberies can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.