Bronx detectives are looking for the suspect behind a deadly shooting outside an apartment building on Sunday evening.

Law enforcement sources said the shooting happened just before 8 p.m. on Nov. 23 in front of 160 West 174th St. in Morris Heights.

Officers from the 46th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about an assault in progress, found the victim, 24-year-old Randy Blanche of East 178th Street, shot multiple times in the head. He was unconscious and unresponsive.

EMS rushed Blanche to Bronx Care Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The circumstances leading up to the deadly shooting were not known as of Monday morning, police source said. A suspect’s description was not immediately available.

So far, no arrests have been made in the active and ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

The 46th Precinct reported seven homicides year-to-date through Nov. 16, down from 25 at the same point last year. Shooting incidents are also down 55.3% for the year, with 21 incidents through Nov. 16, down from 47 a year ago.