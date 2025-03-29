Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Bronx

Bronx shooting claims life of man steps away from his residence

By Posted on
Bronx cops respond to man shot
FILE – Police respond to a shooting
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Bronx detectives are investigating a deadly shooting on Friday night in which a man lost his life just steps away from his home.

Police said Alexis Sanchez, 38, was gunned down a short distance from his home on West 165th Street near Nelson Avenue in Highbridge at about 11:57 p.m. on March 28.

Officers from the 44th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the shooting, found Sanchez with a gunshot wound to his neck.

Scene of Bronx shooting
Police said Alexis Sanchez, 38, was gunned down a short distance from his home on West 165th Street near Nelson Avenue in Highbridge at about 11:57 p.m. on March 28, 2025.Photo via Google Maps

EMS rushed him to Lincoln Hospital, where he died a short time later.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential. 

About the Author

Related Articles

More from around NYC