Bronx shooting claims life of man steps away from his residence

Bronx detectives are investigating a deadly shooting on Friday night in which a man lost his life just steps away from his home.

Police said Alexis Sanchez, 38, was gunned down a short distance from his home on West 165th Street near Nelson Avenue in Highbridge at about 11:57 p.m. on March 28.

Officers from the 44th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the shooting, found Sanchez with a gunshot wound to his neck.

EMS rushed him to Lincoln Hospital, where he died a short time later.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.