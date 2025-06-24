Bronx shooting: Man killed near Deegan Expressway

Bronx detectives are investigating an early-morning shooting on Tuesday that claimed a man’s life.

Police said the victim, a 22-year-old man, was gunned down at 1836 Cedar Ave., near West Tremont Avenue and the Major Deegan Expressway, in Morris Heights at about 4:33 a.m. on June 24.

Officers from the 46th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the incident, found the victim with a bullet wound to his head.

EMS rushed the wounded man to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have not yet released his identity, pending family notification.

Through June 22, the 46th Precinct recorded just two homicides year-to-date, down from 12 reported at the same point in 2024. There had also been 14 shootings, down from 16 at the same time last year.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.