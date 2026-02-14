Bronx nightclub shooting sees two men wounded in latest gun violence to rock the borough

Two men were shot and wounded at a Bronx nightclub early on Saturday morning, and police are looking to track down the suspect responsible for the latest episode of gun violence to rock the borough.

Police said the shooting erupted at 1061 Home St., the site of the El Palenque nightclub, in Longwood just before 2 a.m. on Feb. 14.

Officers from the 42nd Precinct responded to the location after receiving calls about gunfire. When they arrived, they located two victims: a 36-year-old man shot in the stomach, and a 38-year-old man who was shot once in both legs.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown and under investigation.

EMS rushed both men to local hospitals. The 36-year-old man was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, while the 38-year-old man underwent treatment at Lincoln Hospital. Both victims are listed in stable condition and expected to survive, police sources said Saturday.

Meanwhile, no arrests have been made in the case, and detectives are on the hunt for the suspected shooter. Based on a preliminary description, it’s believed the suspect is about 30 years of age, wore a black hat and was last seen fleeing inside an unidentified vehicle.

The incident occurred during a week in which the Bronx had witnessed three deadly shootings.

On Tuesday, a man was shot dead on the platform of the 170th Street subway station. Wednesday night, a 16-year-old boy was gunned down in Kingsbridge. And early Friday morning, a man was shot dead while sitting inside a parked car in the Pelham Parkway neighborhood.

Through Feb. 8, the NYPD reported 24 shooting incidents with 29 injuries year-to-date in the Bronx, up from the 19 shooting incidents and 23 injuries reported at the same point in 2025.

Earlier this week, Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch announced that the NYPD would create a second patrol borough in the Bronx to better organize and manage police operations throughout the borough. The move will also bring more than 200 additional cops to the Bronx. The reorganization is expected to take effect this spring.

In the meantime, anyone with information regarding Saturday morning’s shooting in Longwood is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.