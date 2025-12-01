Detectives in the Bronx are looking for the suspect who shot a man on Nov. 30, 2025.

Detectives in the Bronx are looking for the suspect who shot a man on Sunday night.

Police sources said the shooting happened just before 10:15 p.m. on Nov. 30 at 3800 Carpenter Ave. in Olinville.

Officers from the 47th Precinct rushed to the location after receiving a 911 call for assistance.

The arriving cops found the victim, a 34-year-old man, shot once in the lower abdomen.

Police sources said Monday that the motive for the shooting remains unknown and under investigation. Detectives believe he was shot by a gunman described as a man with a dark complexion who wore an orange jacket and was last seen fleeing the area on foot.

EMS rushed the wounded victim to Jacobi Hospital for treatment of his injuries, which were not considered life-threatening.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Nov. 23, the 47th Precinct had reported 27 shootings year-to-date, up from 23 at the same point last year.