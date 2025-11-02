Bronx shooting suspects sought for attacking 14-year-old boy inside public housing complex

Detectives in the Bronx are on the hunt for two men responsible for shooting a 14-year-old boy during a dispute last month.

The NYPD released on Saturday night images and video of the suspects sought for the attack, which occurred just before 6:34 p.m. on Oct. 11 inside an apartment building within the Monroe Houses public housing complex at 877 Taylor Ave. in Soundview.

Through an investigation, police learned that the two suspects approached the teenage victim and got into an argument with him. The reasons for the verbal dispute were not disclosed.

The words turned bloody, cops said, when one of the pair of suspects pulled out a gun and opened fire, striking the youngster in the right leg.

Following the shooting, police sources reported, the suspects were seen running into a Mercedes-Benz SUV with a New York license plate that sped away northbound on Taylor Avenue.

The incident was reported to the 43rd Precinct. EMS rushed the wounded victim to Jacobi Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Police described both shooting suspects as males with medium complexions wearing black face masks. One of the suspects wore a black sweater, black pants, and black-and-white sneakers, while his partner wore a black sweater, gray pants, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.