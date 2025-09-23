Bronx detectives are searching for two young suspects who shot and wounded a woman at a busy intersection earlier this month.

The NYPD released on Monday night images and video of the perpetrators behind the shooting that occurred at the corner of East 188th Street and Webster Avenue in Fordham at about 6:40 p.m. on Sept. 9.

Police reported that the two suspects rode up to the location on Citi Bikes and opened fire, striking the victim, a 44-year-old woman, in her arm. It was not clear whether she was the intended target.

After firing the shots, cops said, the perpetrators rode away on the Citi Bikes eastbound on East 188th Street.

Officers from the 48th Precinct responded to the shooting. Police brought the victim to St. Barnabas Hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.

Police described the two shooters as males between 16 and 18 years of age. One of the suspects wore a black sweatshirt and gray sweatpants, while the other wore a black t-shirt and blue jeans.

The 48th Precinct has recorded 22 shooting incidents through Sept. 21, down 15.4% from 26 reported at the same point in 2024.