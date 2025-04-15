The suspect behind a slashing in the Bronx on April 13, 2025.

Cops in the Bronx are looking for the slashing suspect who attacked a man at random over the weekend.

The NYPD released on Monday night images of the perpetrator sought for the bloody assault, which occurred just before 3:30 p.m. on April 13 near the corner of Jerome Avenue and West Kingsbridge Road, near the historic Kingsbridge Armory.

Law enforcement sources said the assailant approached the victim, a 29-year-old man, at the location and asked, “Do we have a problem?”

Seconds later, authorities reported, the perpetrator pulled out a cutting instrument and slashed him across the face cheek to cheek, causing a major laceration.

Following the heinous attack, police reported, the suspect fled the scene on foot heading northbound on Jerome Avenue.

The incident was reported to the 52nd Precinct. EMS rushed the victim to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition with a facial laceration.

As shown in the images provided, the suspect wore a black cap, white sunglasses with dark lenses, a teal sweatshirt, black pants and light blue sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.