Bronx subway assault: Teen slashed by man in unprovoked attack, cops say

Cops need the public’s help in finding the violent man who slashed a teenager on a subway train in the Bronx earlier this month in an apparently unprovoked attack.

The NYPD released on Friday images of the perpetrator behind the assault that occurred at about 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 9 on board a Woodlawn-bound 4 train at the 183rd Street station in Fordham Heights.

Sources familiar with the case said the victim, a 14-year-old boy, was riding the train when the suspect approached. The perpetrator was said to be swinging his arms while holding a sharp object in one of his hands.

Police said the suspect slashed the boy across the left hand. The wounded teenager got off the train at 183rd Street while his attacker remained on board the 4 train as it pulled away.

Officers from the 52nd Precinct and NYPD Transit District 11 responded to the incident. The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

Police described the suspect as a male with a dark complexion, believed to be 40 years of age, with a slim build and black hair. He was last seen wearing a brown jacket and tan pants.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.