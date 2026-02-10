Bullets flew on the platform of a Bronx subway station on Tuesday afternoon, leaving a man dead, police sources reported.

The shooting happened at the 170th Street station on the B and D lines in Highbridge at about 2:55 p.m. on Feb. 10.

Sources close to the investigation said the victim, an adult male later determined to be 41 years of age was shot multiple times during a confrontation on the platform.

EMS rushed him to Lincoln Hospital in very critical condition. He was subsequently pronounced dead; police have not yet released his identity.

The MTA reported that trains are skipping the 170 Street station in both directions while the investigation unfolds.

An amNY reporter is en route to the scene. This is a developing story; check with amNY.com later for updates.