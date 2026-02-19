According to police sources, 27-year-old Alberto Frias walked into the 44th Precinct stationhouse on East 169th Street in Highbridge and gave up to cops following a nine-day search.

The gunman allegedly responsible for a Bronx subway shooting that claimed a man’s life last week turned himself over to police on Thursday morning.

Frias was allegedly caught on a viral video shooting 41-year-old Adrian Dawodu to death just after 3 p.m. on Feb. 10 at the 170 Street station.

Sources familiar with the case said that Dawodu, who suffered from a disorder similar to Tourette’s Syndrome, blurted out a comment to which Frais took offense, leading to a brawl.

“They square up. He shows him the pistol, and our guy doesn’t care. He goes right for him. He starts throwing lefts, and our victim is winning the fight. He almost throws our guy onto the tracks,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said previously. “The fight extends all the way down the platform, probably about 25 feet. They come together, and this is where our victim gets shot.”

Dawodu was shot multiple times about the body, and left to bleed out as the gunman fled the scene.

Officers from the 44th Precinct and NYPD Transit District 11 responded to the incident. EMS rushed Dawodu to Lincoln Hospital, where he could not be saved and was pronounced dead.

Police sources report that Dawodu was known to frequent the station where he was killed and was often spotted muttering to himself.

Meanwhile, police said they were able to track Frias to his apartment building on 172nd Street and Townsend Avenue, where he showed up covered in blood and made a desperate plea to his girlfriend to order him a cab so he could make an escape.

“We have him on video running back to the apartment. He’s very frantic. He meets up with his girlfriend and another family member, asking them to get him an Uber. They order him a Lyft. But, actually, while he changes his clothing, he drops the shell case he must have had in his clothing. He leaves the shell casing at the scene, inside of his apartment, in his bedroom,” Chief Kenny said at a Feb. 13 briefing.

Police searched the building, leaving some residents unable to access their homes for several hours.

“I was going home and I saw a guy get pushed. I saw blood but I didn’t see any shots. The cops came and surrounded the victim,” Anderson Cruz said on Feb. 10. “I tried to go home and apparently, he ran into the building I live at. I can’t go home right now.”

After giving up, detectives questioned him throughout the day before he was ultimately marched out of the stationhouse in cuffs on Thursday afternoon, destined for Bronx Criminal Court for arraignment.

amNewYork peppered him with questions about the incident, but Frias did not answer. He stands charged with murder, manslaughter, and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.